Sainik school celebrates Air Force Day

PASIGHAT, Oct 10: On the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day, the sainik school (SS) here in East Siang district organized an online guest lecture session with retired group captain Mohanto Panging.

Panging motivated the students and advised them to remain mentally prepared for the National Defence Academy and the Sashastra Seema Bal interviews. He recapitulated his school days at the SS in Goalpara, Assam, and spoke about his experiences of flying Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, and Hunter aircraft.

The students also took part in different activities, such as aircraft model-making from materials available at home, writing poems on the IAF, drawing fighter planes/aircrafts, and making posters on the IAF.