Webinar on mental health held

ITANAGAR, Oct 10: Fifty-six participants from across the state, including legal aid counsellors, paralegal volunteers and members of the CWC and the JJB attended a webinar on mental health care organized on 10 October by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) on the occasion of the World Mental Health Day.

“The webinar was aimed at raising awareness on mental health issues in the light of Covid-19 pandemic, and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health,” according to a release from APSLSA OSD Dani Belo.

Mental health experts from West Bengal, Mumbai and Manipur conducted sessions on mental health care and sensitized the participants to the differences between a psychologist, a psychiatrist and a life coach.

Clinical psychologist from West Bengal, Parmeet Soni spoke on the topic, ‘Stress, trauma and coping: Community mental health care’. She sensitized the participants to ways to identify mental stress, deal with trauma, and take care of one’s mental health.

Cinematographer from Mumbai, Ajay Noronha spoke on ‘Coach for mental health recovery’, and shared his own personal battle with mental health issues.

Imphal (Manipur)-based RIMS’ Senior Resident Psychiatrist Dr Asheema Haobijam spoke about the social taboo and stigma that are associated with visiting a psychiatrist, and highlighted the positive side of seeking help for mental illnesses.

Among others, APSLSA project consultant Marie Riba and APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai addressed the webinar.