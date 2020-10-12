AR and NGOs jointly observe Intl day of the girl child

LAZU, Oct 11: The personnel of the Six Assam Rifles of Lazu post, in collaboration with the All Ollo Student’ Union (AOSU) and All Ollo Welfare Association (AOWA) observed the International Day of the Girl Child here at the inspection bungalow in Tirap district on Sunday.

Lazu PHC nurse Khatini Mancheykhun explained to the students the need to maintain health and hygiene. She also spoke on importance of family planning and highlighted various government schemes for women and the girl child.

L Pansa from the Lazu police station and AOWA vice president Dongley Lowang spoke on the legal rights and educational rights of the girl child.

Among others, the Assam Rifles OC and AOSU president Kamshom Teppain also spoke. (DIPRO)