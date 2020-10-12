AR and NGOs jointly observe Intl day of the girl child

LAZU, Oct 11: The personnel of the Six Assam Rifles of Lazu post, in collaboration with the All Ollo Student’ Union (AOSU) and All Ollo Welfare Association (AOWA) observed  the  International Day of the Girl Child  here  at  the inspection bungalow  in Tirap district on Sunday.

Lazu PHC nurse Khatini Mancheykhun explained to the students the need to maintain health and hygiene.  She also spoke on importance of family planning and highlighted  various  government schemes for women and the girl child.

L Pansa from the Lazu police station and AOWA vice president Dongley Lowang spoke on  the legal rights and educational rights of the girl child.

Among others, the Assam Rifles OC and AOSU president Kamshom Teppain  also spoke.  (DIPRO)

