Meritorious students felicitated

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Oct 10: Ten meritorious students of classes X and XII (academic session 2019-2020) were felicitated by the Lower Dibang Valley unit of the Adi Bane Kebang (LDVU, ABK) during its annual excellence award programme held at the Gidii Notko here on Saturday last.

The excellence award is generally held centrally as an annual event but due to the ongoing pandemic, it was conducted at district levels by the ABK’s district units.

Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Mitali Namchoom, who attended the programme, lauded the efforts of the ABK’s academic board for promoting and honouring the toppers and achievers.

Roing DDSE Deepak Tayeng advised the toppers to remain dedicated and to appreciate the sacrifices made by their parents.

ABK district unit president Golo Saring in his address said, “Advancement in education is the indicator of actual progress and development,” adding: “Parents have a big responsibility towards the education of the younger generations.”

General secretary Tobang Pertin, secretary-general (HQ Apex) Tayom Dai, along with members of ABK LDVU women wing, youth wing, and senior citizens attended the programme.