Bordumsa SBI branch closed for 3 days

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, Oct 12: The Changlang deputy commissioner has ordered closure of the SBI branch here from 12-14 October, after a client who had visited the branch on 9 October tested Covid-19 positive on Monday.

During the closure, the administration and the health department will carry out sanitization of the branch and trace primary and secondary contacts of the person. However, the ATM of the bank will be functional as usual.

The deputy commissioner has requested the people who visited the SBI branch in the last three days to get themselves tested.