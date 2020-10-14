4 Covid-related deaths reported on Tue, toll at 28

ITANAGAR, Oct 13: The state recorded four Covid-19-related casualties on Tuesday – the highest in a single day.

Eleven of the total 28 Covid-related deaths in the state have been registered in the month of October alone.

In the instant case, three of the deaths were registered on 13 October in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), East Siang and West Siang, while one death was registered on 12 October in Changlang.

In the ICR, a 56-year-old male with Covid-19 infection from A Sector, Itanagar, died at 2:20 am on 13 0ctober. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. The patient had been referred from the RKM Hospital in Itanagar and admitted to the dedicated Covid hospital on 13 October at 12:05 am. He died due to acute cardiac injury.

In East Siang, an 88-year-old female from Sille village with Covid-19 infection died on Tuesday at the Ruksin FRU’s emergency ward due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

In West Siang, a 50-year-old was brought dead to the hospital. A rapid antigen test was done on the dead body which came out positive for Covid-19. The body was cremated as per the Covid-19 protocol.

A 42-year-old male from Kharsang in Changlang district died at 2:30 pm on 12 October. He was suffering from diabetes and had tested positive for Covid-19 on 3 October at the Kharsang PHC.

The state also recorded 193 cases on Tuesday, with the ICR continuing to top the state tally.

Seventy-nine cases were reported from the ICR on Tuesday, of which 29 were reported from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 16 from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, (one from other than flu clinic, TRIHMS), 14 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, five from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, five from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, four from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, four from the Banderdewa check gate, one from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, and one from the helipad area in Naharlagun.

Of the 25 cases reported from West Siang, 21 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while three others are returnees from the ICR and Anjaw, and another was reported from the flu clinic at the general hospital in Aalo.

East Siang recorded 21 cases, of which five were reported from the DMO’s office in Pasighat, five from the flu clinic at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat, and four from the Ruksin check gate. Seven others are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

Changlang recorded 18 cases, of which six are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier, five are from Jairampur, four are prisoners who are primary contacts, and three are from Changlang township.

Of the total cases detected on Tuesday, 32 are symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 170 people were declared recovered or were discharged on the day. (See full bulletin.)