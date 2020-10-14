All NE states taken into confidence on Naga issue: Sarma

GUWAHATI, Oct 13: The Centre has taken all the northeastern states into confidence on the Naga peace issue and it is unlikely that there will be any contention among them, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphu Rio has convened a crucial meeting with different social organizations and stakeholders on 15 October and the Centre’s position would be made clear to them, Sarma said at a press conference here.

The Centre has held a series of talks on the Naga peace issue and has taken all the states in the region into confidence, said Sarma, the convenor of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

“Now we know each other’s position clearly and so it is unlikely that there will be an issue among the states in the Northeast,” he said.

Asked about the agreement, Sarma, a powerful minister in the Assam government, said, “I have not seen the agreement but we are not negotiating. We are there to ensure that the sailing is smooth.”

The Nagaland government had earlier said that the political issues need to be addressed with utmost urgency by all sections of the people in order to facilitate the early achievement of peace. (PTI)