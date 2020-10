SAGALEE, Oct 13: Twenty-three women SHGs, comprising 450 women, and 50 male volunteers worked to repair the 35 kms long road from Sagalee to Yaya village in Papum Pare district on 12 October.

It was part of a ‘mass social service’ organized by the local administration under the guidance of Sagalee ADC S Lowang, in collaboration with the Sagalee PWD division.

The road had been damaged due to surface wash-off and formation of potholes owing to the heavy rainfall during the monsoon season.