BGR scheme receives support

WAKRO, Oct 13: SDO Lui Shiba handed over a cheque for Rs 15,000 under the Beena Ghose Roy (BGR) scheme to support the education of a student.

Wakro SBI manager Prachujya Saikia received the cheque on behalf of the beneficiary in a function held here in Lohit district, in the presence of EAC Tamo Riba.

“Shikha Bhogal from Faridabad volunteered to donate to the BGR scheme. Financial assistance was rendered to the beneficiary on the recommendation of army officer MR Godara,” the Anu Shiksha Seva Trust informed in a release.