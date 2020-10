NEW DELHI, Oct 13: Ustaad Bismillah Khan awardee Delong Padung is representing Arunachal in the four-day ‘repertory grant meeting’ of the National School of Drama (NSD) here from 12 to 15 October.

The NSD is one of the foremost theatre training institutes in the world and the only one of its kind in India.

Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to dramatic groups, theatre groups, music ensembles and children’s theatres of all genres of the performing arts.