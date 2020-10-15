Taki seeks support of manufactures to achieve state’s vision of an organic movement

NAHARLAGUN, Oct 14: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki sought the support of and handholding by reputed bio-nutrient and bio-pesticide manufactures of the country to achieve the state government’s vision of an organic movement in the state.

He was addressing a daylong interaction programme organised by the department of agriculture with various bio-nutrient and bio-pesticide manufacturers and dealers across the country and state, here recently.

Agriculture-Horticulture Secretary Bidol Teyeng emphasized on practical approaches based on the ecology and sciences of the agro-climate of the state and on the requirements of farmers of the state and not just replication from other states.

He suggested that he along with officials of the directorate of agriculture and horticulture could roll out an actionable plan for a realistic and practical outcome.

More than 50 bio-nutrient and bio-pesticide manufacturers, along with local dealers and distributors from different states of the country participated in the event while maintaining Covid-19 SOPs.

All the manufactures provided details of their products and shared their experiences and expertise in various agriculture and allied sectors across different states of the North East region as well as the country.

Many of them volunteered to provide field trials across different Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) and agriculture farms at their own expenses.

Agriculture Director Anong Lego informed about the various pests and diseases prevalent in different crops of the state for the past few years and sought timely technical support of the organisations.

Agriculture Director Marketing Tadu Game and Horticulture Director Jhummar Rime, besides officials from both departments, scientists from various KVKs, farm managers, DAOs and DHOS across the state also shared their inputs.