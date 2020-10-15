New Capital SP seeks cooperation to maintain law and order

ITANAGAR, Oct 14: The new SP of the Capital, Jimmy Chiram has sought cooperation of the capital dwellers to maintain law and order.

While talking to the press here on Wednesday, he promised to work hard in order to improve the policing for citizens.

“I thank the state government and my seniors for giving me the opportunity to serve as SP of the state capital. I will try to ensure that police deal with citizens sensitively, but we will be tough on criminals,” he said.

Further, he said maintaining law and order will be his top priority.

“Crimes against women and drug trafficking are major areas of concern. The issue of road safety and traffic will also be given priority,” the SP said.

The SP further said he will study every problem and try to work out a solution.

“I will work with the cooperation of every department and citizens of capital to bring-in change,” he added.