State records 30th Covid-related death, 13th in Oct

ITANAGAR, Oct 15: A 56-year-old female with Covid-19 died on Thursday morning at the RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) here.

The woman had arrived at the emergency department of the RKMH with severe respiratory distress with spo2 66 percent. Emergency conservative management, including oxygen therapy and CPR, was administered to her, but despite the best possible care, the patient passed away at 8:05 am due to a sudden cardiac arrest. In the meantime, her Covid-19 test also came positive, the health department informed.

She was also suffering from diabetes.

This is the 30th Covid-related casualty in the state. Covid-19 has claimed 13 lives in October alone.

On Thursday, the state reported 203 cases of Covid-19, 42 of whom are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported 58 cases, of which 12 were reported from the paid quarantine testing centre, 17 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, six from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, six from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, five from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, three from the testing centre of the CCC in the zoo area, three from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun, three from the Banderdewa check gate, and one case each from the SQF in Lekhi, the central jail in Jully and the flu clinic of the UPHC in Rakap Colony in Naharlagun.

In Changlang, 10 of the 19 cases detected were reported among prisoners under judicial custody in Miao. Four others were detected at the check gate, two were reported from Jairampur, two from Miao and one from Kharsang.

East Siang reported 18 cases, of which 12 cases were reported from the flu clinic at BPGH in Pasighat, three others are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier, and another three were reported from the Ruksin check gate.

Sixteen cases were reported in Papum Pare district, of which eight were reported from the Gumto check gate, four from the Hollongi check gate, and four cases were reported among ITBP personnel in Kimin.

In the meantime, 195 people were either declared recovered or were discharged on the day (see full bulletin).

As of 15 October, 2,77,847 persons have been tested and 12,971 people have tested positive for Covid-19. The number of active cases stands at 3,052.