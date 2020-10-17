Next 2.5 months crucial in fight against coronavirus: Health Min

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: The next two-and-a-half months are going to be crucial in the fight against the coronavirus because of the winter season and festivals, union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

Vardhan, who is also the science & technology minister, said three vaccine candidates are progressing well in India, with one of them in the advanced Stage 3 clinical trial and two others in Stage 2 trial.

He expressed hope that India would soon have indigenous production of vaccine against the coronavirus.

“The next two-and-a-half months are going to be very crucial for us in our fight against Corona because of the winter season and the festival season.

It becomes the responsibility of every citizen to not let our guard down and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to curb the spread of the infection,” Vardhan said.

He said the virus has adversely affected the whole world but simple precautionary measures are effective in preventing the coronavirus to a large extent. (PTI)