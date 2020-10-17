Revive the economy

One of the punching bags of the ruling BJP, neighbouring Bangladesh, is set to beat India in per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in the calendar year 2020, says data from the IMF World Economic Outlook. The BJP while passing the CAA bill claimed that illegal Bangladeshis are entering the country because of poverty and therefore the CAA is needed. Often, when the BJP loses track during any election, it is Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ram temple and Muslim community which are used to propel their campaign. Ironically, Bangladesh’s per capita GDP in dollars is expected to grow by 4 percent to $1,888 while India’s per capita GDP is expected to decline by 10.5 percent to $1,877.

Data shows that India’s per capita GDP was nearly 40 percent higher than Bangladesh’ until five years ago, but Bangladesh’s per capita GDP grew at a compound annual rate of 9.1 percent compared to 3.2 percent growth reported by India during the period. Bangladesh has a fast-growing export sector. The party which promised 2 crore jobs annually is now struggling to provide jobs. The poor handling of the economy by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing the country back to the era of uncertainty. As per the IMF, the present GDP figure will make India the third poorest country in South Asia, with only Pakistan and Nepal reporting lower per capita GDP than India. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives will be ahead of India. It is a disgraceful moment in the recent history of India. It’s time the government really focussed on reviving the economy before it’s too late.