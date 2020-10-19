APCC lambasts GoAP over appointments

ITANAGAR, Oct 18: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has lambasted the state government over “the appointment of advisors to ministers, chairmen and vice chairmen and board of directors of various PSUs when the state’s financial health is in critical nature.”

APCC general secretary Chera Taya in a release on Sunday said that, instead of addressing the burning issues of the general public, “the government is busy pleasing a few chosen persons by appointing so many advisors, chairmen, vice chairmen and board of directors of various PSUs.”

Citing some of the current issues, Taya said that, while the figure of unemployment is at an all-time high in the state and the country, “the salaries of SSA teachers, DAs of government employees, anganwadi and ASHAs and many contract and contingency employees, honorariums of GBs, and pending bills of contractors have not been released since long.”

Taya added that “there are no compensations to all those who lost either their business, livelihood or their job due to unplanned nationwide lockdown for Covid-19 in spite of 30 percent deduction of salaries of MPs and MLAs.”

The APCC also expressed concern over the pathetic condition of the roads in Itanagar and Naharlagun and the state as a whole and irregular power supply and drinking water supply in urban and rural areas of the state.

Raising question over the “huge financial liability” that would be incurred after the appointments, the party also sought to know how many new economic packages have been given to Arunachal by the central government so far, and what remedial measures have been taken by the state government to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The APCC urged the government to disclose the amount it has received from the Centre as “Covid-19 package.”

The Congress party alleged that major projects “which were the brainchild of the UPA government,” such as the greenfield airport, the TRIHMS and the ongoing Trans-Arunachal Highway are yet to be completed due to poor monitoring by the present state government.