Kumaon Rifles accused of causing mental, physical harassment

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, Oct 18: A local resident here in Dibang Valley district has accused the 3 Kumaon Rifles’ TAC headquarters here of trespassing and causing mental and physical harassment and trauma to him and his family.

Geeta Mihu, a resident of Karu (Koyla) village, is the contributor of 105.14 acres of land to the defence ministry for establishing an operation and logistic army base by the Indian Army. As per records, the land was acquired in 2017. However, the compensation amount is yet to be paid to the landowner.

Mihu said that, despite objections from fellow denizens of Anini, he had contributed the large area in the nation’s interest, but that in return he was being subjected to mental and physical harassment.

“Even for the compensation, despite completion of every official procedure, they are lingering in the process of payment of compensation,” said Mihu.

According to Mihu’s narrative, on 13 October, at around 5 pm, armed defence personnel of the 3 Kumaon Rifles trespassed on his private property (outside the acquired 105.14 acres land) in his absence, entered his private residence area, and harassed his wife and children.

“Then again, on 15 October, at around 9 am, an armed team of the regiment, led by its officer-in-charge along with three military trucks and a Maruti Gypsy, arrived at my private residence and started threatening me in the name of military drill, causing physical and mental trauma to me and my family,” Mihu said.

In a representation to the DC, Mihu has requested that security be provided to him and his family, and that trespassing on his private property by defence personnel be restricted.

Mihu informed that he had earlier filed a case against the non-payment of compensation and the case is pending in the court. He said that he has utmost respect for the army, but violation of tribal rights on their part is not acceptable.