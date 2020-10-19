GHCIPBBA revokes resolution

ITANAGAR, Oct 18: The Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Bar Association (GHCIPBBA) has revoked the resolution it had taken on 18 August over the opinions and views of Senior Additional Advocate General Kardak Ete and his team of lawyers.

The association had on 18 August disowned the opinions and views expressed by Ete and his team of lawyers, on the ground that the association had not been consulted.

The GHCIPBBA said on Sunday that, following

a meeting, the association is now of the opinion that “the resolution taken by the GHCIPBBA on 18 August against Kardak Ete and his team of lawyers was due to misconception and miscommunication and accordingly, the GHCIPBBA has recalled and revoked the resolution dated 18 August.”