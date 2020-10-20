Action demanded against CO for attending ‘DJ night’ event

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: The All Darak Youth Association has demanded stringent disciplinary action against Darak CO Nijom Danggen, who it said attended the ‘DJ night’ event organized by the Billi Bolo Boys at the Humgo Rigo resort in Aalo on 29 August, which it said led to a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Aalo town and adjoining areas.

In a representation to the chief secretary, the association also sought immediate transfer of the CO from Darak circle.

“He (Danggen) being an administrative official disregarded his responsibility as an enforcer of law by attending in such illegal event. And also, he had violated the government issued SOPs guidelines in the process,” the association said.