NYK organizes post-lockdown awareness campaign

PANGIN, Oct 19: Volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) along with youth club members of Pangin, Yeksi and Bibok organized a three-day ‘Clean village, green village and post-lockdown awareness campaign’ at Pangin, Yeksi and Bibok in Siang district from 17 to 19 October.

The programmes were attended by EAC Vijoy Tamuk in Pangin, HGB Tatem Jamoh in Yeksi, and DYC Tapun Taki in Bibok.

Six new youth clubs/SHGs were formed and affiliated to the Pasighat NYK to carry forward the campaign to every nook and corner of Siang district. Tree plantation and facemask distribution marked the campaign, and sports materials were distributed to the newly formed youth clubs.

During the place-to-place campaign, Pasighat NYK’s district youth coordinator Tapun Taki informed that “the campaign was launched on wearing of masks, maintaining safe distance and hand and face hygiene to combat Covid-19 in post-lockdown period with an aim to reach out to our innocent rural people.”

He said the communication strategy has been developed in view of the coming winter season, which might be conducive to the spread of the coronavirus, and added that people also need to fight the social stigma associated with Covid-19.

Volunteer Tomseng Taki enumerated the dos and don’ts and demonstrated the ways to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the society. (DIPRO)