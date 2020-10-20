MLA inaugurates CHC in Dumporijo

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, Oct 19: Local MLA Rode Bui inaugurated the community health centre (CHC) here in Upper Subansiri district last Thursday.

The CHC, which will deal with radiology, is equipped with a new X-ray machine and other equipment.

The MLA said that he initiated the “noble concept” for the safety and health of the people of his constituency, especially the old people, who used to have to travel to Daporijo for X-rays.

Bui urged the people to cooperate with the health workers and the medical staff, and to “protect and save the public property for the use of long durable of the public property.”

He also urged the health workers and the medical staffers to treat patients “with the highest moral values and patiently.”

The MLA offered financial assistance for upgrading the CHC with an air conditioner, tiles, and other necessities.

Bui was accompanied by DMO Dr Tajing Taki and other government officials.