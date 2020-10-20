Natung calls on union min, seeks support for forest-related projects

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Arunachal’s Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung has requested union Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar to support the state government in forest-related schemes and projects.

Natung, along with Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao on Monday called on the union minister at his official residence here to discuss various pending issues relating to the department of environment & forests.

Natung also called on EFCC Ministry Secretary RP Gupta, who assured to support the state government and provide all requisite assistance from the union ministry.

Earlier, on Sunday, Natung met union MoS Kiren Rijiju at the latter’s official residence and discussed various pressing issues relating to the state’s youth affairs & sports department.