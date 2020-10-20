Continue good work, says outgoing LM secy

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: Outgoing land management (LM) secretary Sonal Swaroop has asked the officials of the department to continue their good work.

Addressing the officials of the department here on Monday, Swaroop said she enjoyed working in the department during her stint as its secretary. The officials of the department hosted a programme to extend gratitude to her for leading the department.

Swaroop is a 2012 AGMUT cadre IAS officer and has been transferred to Delhi. She was first posted as the SDM of Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, and had joined as the deputy commissioner of West Kameng in 2016.

Since March this year she was looking after the land management department as secretary and was an important member of the team monitoring the ongoing construction of the greenfield airport in Hollongi.