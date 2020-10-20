State records 238 Covid-19+ve cases, 228 recover

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: The state recorded 238 Covid-19 cases on Monday, while 228 persons were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

Of the total cases, 49 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 40 cases. Of the total, 11 were reported from the Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok testing centre in Itanagar, two from the flu clinic at the RKMH, four from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, one from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, seven each from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, and Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab, Naharlagun, and one case from the Rakap Colony UPHC in Naharlagun.

Lohit reported 39 cases, of which 28 were detected from Wakro and 11 from Tezu.

East Siang recorded 32 cases, of which 15 were reported from the flu clinic at BPGH, Pasighat, 16 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, and one was reported from the flu clinic at the Ruksin check gate.

Of the total 29 cases reported from West Siang, 27 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while

two are returnees from the ICR and Assam. Siang reported 17 cases, of which 15 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while two are healthcare workers.

Of the total 10 cases reported from West Kameng, nine are military personnel, while one was reported from the flu clinic at the Singchung PHC (see full bulletin).

On Monday, 1,289 samples were collected. As of 19 October, the state has recorded 13,643 cases of Covid-19 and 30 deaths. There are currently 2,833 active cases.