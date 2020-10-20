State’s first IVF child born at Niba Hospital

Staff Reporter

PAPU NALLAH, Oct 19: For the first time in the state, a baby was born through in vitro fertilization (IVF) at Niba Hospital here on Monday.

The baby girl was born at 10 am. Both the mother and the baby are reportedly doing fine.

An official of Niba Hospital informed that a team of doctors, including IVF specialists Dr Jomson Bagra and Dr Ashish Kale, and senior embryologist Ashwini Kale had been working on the case since last year.

“The baby was conceived following stimulation and egg pickup at Niba Hospital. We did the embryo transfer here itself at the Niba Hospital IVF centre.

Following frozen embryo transfer on 21 February, pregnancy continued smoothly. Finally, today the baby was delivered,” the official said.

The IVF centre at Niba Hospital, named Arunachal IVF Centre, has been started in collaboration with Asha IVF centre, Pune, Maharashtra. The centre is located in the late Dr Nirmali Taba block.