Libang takes stock of ICDS prog implementation

JANG, Oct 20: Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Alo Libang visited the Mon Palpung Jangchub Choekhorling monastery here in Tawang district on Tuesday to take stock of the ICDS programme being run by the monastery, and the one-stop centre of the WCD department.

Libang said he was pleased with the ICDS report on the monastery’s work as a childcare institution, and its judicious utilization of funds and schemes.

He interacted with the students, monks and officials of the childcare institution and assured to extend help to ensure smooth operation of the institution.

CDPO D Pema informed that the monastery is a childcare institution registered under the Juvenile Justice Act. The institution has a capacity for 50 students. There are currently 24 students.

The institution provides admission only to single-parent children under its ‘child in need of care and protection’ programme, the verification for which is done by the child welfare committee.

She informed that the ICDS monitors the progress and requirements of the institution on weekly, monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly basis.

Earlier, West Kameng ICDS Deputy Director and Tawang ICDS in-charge Liyan Moyee informed that there are about 307 anganwadi centres in West Kameng and all the centres are functional. However, there are a few centres that require refurbishing, she added.

Later, the minister visited the Khando Drowa Sangmo district hospital here and inspected the under-construction 101-bedded IPD building and the ICU wards.

He distributed fruits and other nutritious edible items to the patients admitted in the hospital.

Libang also held a brief meeting with officers in the hospital’s conference room, wherein DMO (in-charge) Dr N Namchoom submitted a representation regarding the requirement of manpower.

Libang gave assurance that more doctors and staffers would be recruited as per the requirements.

He said he would apprise the cabinet of the requirements of the new IPD building in the next meeting.