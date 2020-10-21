CM’s state level badminton c’ship from 16 Dec

ITANAGAR, Oct 20: The 7th chief minister’s sub-veteran and veteran state level badminton championship has been finalized, following the ‘pre-feasibility report’ submitted by the official observer of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA), and the tournament is now scheduled to be held from 16-19 December.

The event consists of men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles events, and will be held for five age groups: 35+, 40+, 45+, 50+ and 55+. The mixed doubles event will be conducted only for the 35+ age group.

“For the first time, ASBA is hosting this tournament through online results of all matches, which is an exclusive licence issued by Badminton World Federation through the BAI, so that players can update the schedule of their matches and results in regular basis through www.tournamentsoftware. com,” the ASBA informed in a release on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 SOPs for the championship have been framed and there will be a restriction on the number of spectators.

The tournament is being conducted by the East Siang District Badminton Association, under the aegis of the ASBA.