Trg for APPSCCE prelims held

KHONSA, Oct 20: Sixty-four invigilators, centre superintendents and assistant centre superintendents attended a training programme organized by the Tirap district administration here on Monday in view of the forthcoming Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examinations (APPSCCE) prelims.

Briefing the participants through a PowerPoint presentation, Dadam CO Pik Tayom informed that the training was aimed at “ensuring smooth conduct of the APPSCCE prelims.”

He highlighted the duties and responsibilities of the centre superintendents, assistant centre superintendents and invigilators as per the latest guidelines of the APPSCCE and the latest Covid-19 SOPs. (DIPRO)