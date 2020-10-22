NIT to shift to Jote campus in March

ITANAGAR, Oct 21: The National Institute Technology (NIT), Arunachal Pradesh is expected to shift to its permanent campus in Jote after March 2021 after completion of the remaining construction work and arrangement of other support facilities, authorities said.

“The construction of the permanent campus at Jote, located around 27 km east of Itanagar was halted for the last few years. All executing agencies have now started work after sanction of revised cost estimate by the ministry,” said a statement from the institute.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is scheduled to virtually inaugurate several blocks of the NIT, Jote on 26 October.

The construction of the mechanical engineering block and of bio-technology and chemical engineering blocks was completed at a cost of Rs 17.405 crore each, having build-up area of 7,143 Sqm in each block.

Each of the newly constructed blocks has seven class rooms with the capacity to accommodate a total of 360 persons; nine laboratories, virtual class rooms, a meeting room and 27 faculty cabins.

The central instrumentation facility and the reaction engineering laboratory were recently developed at a cost of Rs 0.35 crore and Rs 0.05 crore, respectively from the TEQIP-III funding of the World Bank. Both the laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for research and consultancy.