MMSKY launched with an aim to provide welfare benefits to workers

ITANAGAR, Oct 21: The Mukhya Mantri Shramik Kalyan Yojana (MMSKY) was launched by the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board on 20 October with an aim to provide welfare benefits to workers in the state.

The scheme is expected to simplify the registration and renewal process to increase the coverage of the scheme through fresh registrations and easy renewals and incentivising them.

It also aims at decentralisation of sanctioning power to deputy commissioners so that the registered workers get access at the ground level.

The scheme will be executed at the district level through district monitoring and implementation committees constituted for the purpose, with the deputy commissioners as chairpersons.

The quantum of benefits for these workers has now been raised in accordance with Model Welfare Scheme issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

While the earlier maternity benefit stood at Rs 1,000 per delivery, it has been now increased to Rs 6,000 per delivery for up to two deliveries. Similarly, funeral assistance has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. Natural death benefit has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 and accidental death benefit has been raised from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 4,00,000.

Other benefits, like educational assistance, etc have also been increased at par with the Model Welfare Scheme.

Intensive awareness on the scheme would be made through the Arunachal Rising Campaign, in coordination with registered trade and labour unions.

The scheme shall be implemented with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 30 crores for this Financial Year and performance-linked disbursements to districts based on providing benefits will be the key.