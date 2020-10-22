Feed milling plant expected to cut down costs

NAMSAI, Oct 21: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) installed a feed milling plant at the KVK Namsai farm complex here in the district on Wednesday.

This is expected to improve the quality of feeding of farm animals and cut down costs incurred by farmers by 50 percent, who will be able to avail its benefits throughout the year.

The scientists of KVK also encouraged the farmers to grow more crops, such as maize, soyabean, mustard, ground nut or paddy as animal feed ingredients.

Training on these aspects is also being conducted at the farmers’ level.

The feed milling machines were procured under the project funded by NABARD, Itanagar- ‘Nutritional security and sustainable livelihood improvement of tribal through scientific goat farming’ in Namsai district.