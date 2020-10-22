Police, family, well wishers pay homage to Siksa and Agi to mark Commemoration Day

DADAM, Oct 21: The Police Commemoration Day was observed at the circle headquarters here in Tirap district on Wednesday, with special homage paid to Khundong Siksa and Ponhang Agi.

Both had laid down their lives in the line of duty and were killed in an ambush near Pansumthong village along with late MLA Tirong Aboh and eight others on 21 May, 2019.

The family members of both the martyrs, led by their respective wives and sons, along with other well-wishers, including the chief and gaon burah of Dadam, Khonsa ADC K Tikak and Dadam CO Pik Tayom also paid homage to the portraits of the martyrs on the occasion.

The commemoration day was organised by the police of Tirap district, led by SP Kardak Riba. The SP extended gratitude to the district administration, the family members of the brave martyrs and others for participating in the Police Commemoration Day programme and encouraging the men in uniform. (DIPRO)