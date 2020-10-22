APCS officers crowd fund to set up library-cum-computer hall

CHANGLANG, Oct 21: As part of a crowd funding initiative set up by the APCS officers of the 2016 batch, a library-cum-computer hall was inaugurated in Khimiyang block under Changlang district on Monday.

The library-cum-computer hall is a part of PROJECT-37, the crowd-funding initiative which has been launched under the aegis of APCS Batch of 2016 with the motto of ‘giving back to the society’ and aims at creating meaningful and favourable assets.

Khimiyang EAC Todak Riba, who executed the work, shared the story behind the inception of the library.

Named ‘Khimiyang Readers Hall’, he stated that the building was dedicated to batch-mate late Marngam Bagra, an APCS officer of the 2016 batch.

He informed that the facility which has around 2,000 books would cater to the readers of Khimiyang and adjoining villages.

CO Kanubari Yowa Anya expressed hope that the students using the library will achieve success in the future and fondly remember the library.

Changlang DRDA Project Director Horki Diyum inaugurated the library. He also donated an amount of Rs 10,000 for procurement of books for the library.

Khimiyang Block BRCC Kawang Tekhil conveyed his gratitude to all the 36 APCS officers for their contribution towards this remote, backward border circle.

The library also has books donated by the District Library, Changlang.

Longding CO Taya Yullu, Namsing CO Radhe Tatung, Changlang CO Goju Sikom, Borduria CO Lim Modi, Laju CO DK Thungdok and Yazali CO Tashi Wangchu were also present on the occasion.