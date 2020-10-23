Min reviews functioning of EMRS

BANA, Oct 22: Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Minister Alo Libang visited the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) here in East Kameng district and interacted with the teachers and staff to review the school’s functioning and performance.

The school is being funded by the tribal affairs ministry and the SJETA.

Commending the school’s management for running the school smoothly, the minister informed that the ministry has approved four more such schools in Arunachal.

The EMRS’ principal informed the minister that the school was established in 2009 under a central government scheme, and the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas Trust has been given the task to manage the school.

The principal also informed that, as of now the school has only 117 students in Classes 9 and 10. The EMRS is for secondary education (from Classes 6-10), but currently has only two classes.