Pasighat West bandh called off

RUKSIN, Oct 22: The Legong Banggo Students’ Union (LBSU) of Ruksin has called off its proposed 12-hour Pasighat West bandh on 23 October after the East Siang district administration assured it that its demand for eviction of encroachers in Sille-Oyan would be fulfilled.

LBSU secretary David Siram informed on Thursday evening that the East Siang DC has given the union a written assurance to evict the encroachers from the government land within a short period.

“We have called off the proposed bandh by keeping trust to the DC’s assurance, but may resume our movement if the demand is not fulfilled within the scheduled period,” Siram said.

The student body in an ultimatum to the district administration had given a month’s time for clearing the encroachment on government land in Sille-Oyan circle, besides taking disciplinary action against government employees involved in the encroachment.