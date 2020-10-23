Ngandam seeks Centre’s help in developing scientific knowledge

ITANAGAR, Oct 22: Science & Technology Minister Honchun Ngandam on Thursday requested union MoS for Science & Technology, Dr Harsh Vardhan to take care of Arunachal in particular and the Northeast region in general in “developing scientific knowledge and science intervention.”

Addressing a webinar convened by the union science & technology ministry, which was attended by dignitaries from the NITI Aayog and the science & technology department and representatives from various states and union territories, Nangdam, who was allotted the science & technology department recently, said Arunachal should be treated as a special case, it being strategically located and sharing international borders with three countries.

“I have briefed the union minister about the activities of the department of science & technology and the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST) and awareness programme undertaken by the department in various schools and others,” he said.

Ngandam said that the APSCST is having a dialogue with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology, Japan, for collaboration in research and development.

“The bio-resource centre under construction in Kimin in Papum Pare district is on the verge of completion and it may start functioning soon,” he said.

He said Dr Vardhan called on the states to join the exercise of building an evidence-driven, inclusive national science, technology and innovation policy (STIP-2020) that would percolate to the grassroots level. The STIP-2020 is being formulated at present.

APSCST Chairman Bamang Mangha, Director CD Mungyak, Joint Director Dr DJ Mahanta, and OSD Neelam Tath were also present.