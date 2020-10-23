Two minors molested, FIR lodged

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 22: Two minors were allegedly molested here by an unidentified youth while they were out for a walk in Abo Tani Colony on Thursday morning.

As per friends who accompanied the two minors to the women police station, “The girls, aged about 14 years, were on their walk as usual at around 4:30 am when a youth aged about 17 to 18 years allegedly groped one of the girls and also went for the other girl. When the girls retaliated, the youth allegedly punched one of the girls in the face. The clothes of the girls were also ripped during the scuffle and the youth fled from the scene when the girls shouted for help.”

Speaking to this daily, Wings Foundation spokesperson Kop Camdir Dimin informed that “the girls were in a state of shock and informed some seniors, who approached the NGO for assistance.”

“We have filed an FIR with due permission and support of their parents. However, we noticed that there are no CCTV cameras or streetlights in the area. We need to understand that poorly lit areas could be dangerous for anyone and no one should have to feel unsafe while going out at any time,” she said, pinning hope on the police to arrest the culprit before another such incident occurs.

She also appealed to the authorities concerned to install CCTV cameras in interior locations of the capital, as well, and fix the streetlights at the earliest to prevent such incidents.