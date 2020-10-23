Wakro reports 49 Covid cases in 3 days; villages to undergo 72-hr containment

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 22: Wakro town in Lohit district has seen a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the past week with 49 cases recorded within three days.

As per the health department’s bulletin, Wakro reported 28 cases on 19 October and 21 cases on 21 October.

“As of 22 October, Wakro has 59 active cases, 33 of whom are GREF personnel, while most other cases are among shopkeepers who have shops close to the GREF camp or who are frequented by GREF personnel,” a source informed.

“There are sporadic cases among villagers, about two or three,” the source said.

It is also suspected that the labourers engaged in the road-cutting work between Parshuram Kund and Medo may have travelled back and forth, adding to the increase in the number of cases.

Primary and secondary contacts of the positive persons have been found to be residing in Kamlang, Karhe, Wakro Old Pukhuri and other villages in the area between Parshuram Kund and Medo.

During a series of rapid antigen tests conducted at the community health centre (CHC) in Wakro in the last few days, about 56 Covid-19 positive cases were found among residents of Kamlang, Karhe and Wakro Old Pukhuri villages.

In order to contain the spread of the virus, the aforementioned villages, and others falling between them, have been declared as containment zones for 72 hours under the provisions of the NDM Act, the Epidemic Disease (Prevention) Act, and Section 133 of the CrPC.

The containment will begin from 5 am of 23 October and will continue till 5 am of 26 October.

During the containment, all shops, business establishments and offices shall remain closed for disinfection and decontamination, and public movement will be allowed only for urgent health-related cases.

The OC of the Wakro police station has been directed to set up nakas/police pickets at all strategic locations to check the movement of people and enforce the order effectively.

The special executive magistrate appointed for Covid duty will conduct patrolling with police. The areas of their patrolling and regulation will be determined by the Wakro EAC.

The medical officer of the Wakro CHC will conduct tracing and tracking of all probable positive persons and primary and secondary contacts of positive persons, and carry out rapid antigen tests.

A Covid control room will also be set up at the CHC for information-sharing/dissemination and following up on all home-isolated positive cases.