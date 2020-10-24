Memorial to Subedar Joginder Singh inaugurated in Bumla

ITANAGAR, Oct 23: A memorial to the 1962 Sino-India war braveheart, Param Vir Chakra Subedar Joginder Singh, was inaugurated in Bumla near Tawang on Friday, coinciding with the day on which the Battle of Tongpen La (Bumla) took place.

Defence PRO Lt Col HW Pande in a release said, “Under the patronage of Arunachal government and with

efforts of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, a war memorial has been constructed in Bumla, where he made the supreme sacrifice.”

Singh’s daughter Kulwant Kaur inaugurated the memorial in the presence of CM Pema Khandu, Health Minister Alo Libang, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, MLAs Jambey Tashi, Phurpa Tsering and Tsering Tashi, DGP RP Upadhyaya, and others.

Khandu said that the memorial is “a befitting tribute to Subedar Joginder Singh and his comrades who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1962 war.”