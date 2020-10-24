Focus should be on establishing well-equipped hospitals: Libang

PAKKE-KESSANG, Oct 23: Health Minister Libang said that, instead of creating more sub-centres, PHCs, CHCs and district hospitals, the focus should be on “particular hospitals, as per the catchment area, and make it a full-fledged hospital with all kinds of facilities.”

Addressing a meeting with the health officials here on Friday, Libang said, “Infrastructure development is not enough; there should be proper manpower and equipment in a hospital to strengthen the health sector.”

The minister sought feedback from the doctors and health workers to improve the health sector. “I am visiting hospitals and interacting with officials of various districts to know the ground reality of the health sector,” Libang said, and informed that, after collecting all the reports, he would “submit it to the cabinet for immediate action.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the public and the All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union (APKDSU), Libang assured to extend all possible support to fulfill their demands.

Local MLA Biyuram Wahge said that, being a new district, Pakke-Kessang needs more infrastructure and manpower in all the departments.

“We believe that the representation submitted by the public and the student union to improve the health sector will definitely get some positive response on need base,” said Wahge, and added that a district hospital is “one of the most awaited projects of Pakke-Kessang.”

In a representation he submitted to the minister, district BJP president TN Tara sought upgrading of the Veo PHC to a CHC, creation of an ICDS project in Pizirang circle, posting of required doctors, etc. The APKDSU also demanded establishment of a district hospital, besides allocation of a junior specialist doctor and three ambulances.

Libang also met with officials of the women & child development department. He expressed concern over the poor infrastructure of the anganwadi centres and pre-school equipment, and assured to place the grievances before the government in the next cabinet meeting.

Among others, DC Gautam Hazarika and District Surveillance Officer Dr T Tok attended the meeting.

Earlier, Libang visited the CHC here. (PRO)