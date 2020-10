The body of Assam Rifles soldier Babu Rao Bongu, who was killed in Tirap district by suspected NSCN (IM) operatives on Wednesday, was received by the Andhra Pradesh Police and Coastal Guards. He was from Vajrapu Kotturu village. The Assam Rifles and the Indian Army are yet to comment on his killing. The NSCN (IM) has said it’s not responsible for the killing.