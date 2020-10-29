Karbak seeks collaboration of stakeholders for growth of DPDC

AALO, Oct 28: MLA Nyamar Karbak exhorted all stakeholders of the Donyi Polo Degree College (DPDC), Kamki to work together for the welfare and growth of the lone college in West Siang district.

Attending a meeting of the college management committee, chaired by Kamba ADC Rujum Rakshap here on 26 October, the MLA also suggested revamping the composition of the committee by including proactive members from Yomcha and Darak.

Karbak also assured to take up the construction of the college gate and children’s park before the celebration of the silver jubilee year of the college.

He also appreciated the chief minister and education minister for granting science faculty and NCC unit for DPDC, Kamki.

The ADC also assured to give all necessary support to the college as and when needed and urged all committee members to work in a cohesive manner for the development of the college.

Earlier, college Principal Dr Rejir Karlo stressed on the twin agenda of celebrating the silver jubilee year of the institute and preparation for the visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, which is due since 2013, besides other issues confronting the conducive functioning of the college. (DIPRO)