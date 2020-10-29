Dakpe flags-off TAH construction at Pha Koro

RAGA, Oct 28: The construction for package 4 of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) in Kamle district was flagged-off by MLA Tarin Dakpe at Pha Koro, around 6 kms from here, on Wednesday.

Assistant Engineer Hage Tachang informed that packages 3, 4 and 5 span over a length of 128.7 kms.

“Package 4, which was inaugurated today (from Pha Koro to Belak Muri), is 46.030 kms in length,” he said.

M/s Amar Infra Ltd is the concessionaire of this stretch of the TAH.

Khoda Gyati, the managing director of M/s Amar Infra Ltd assured to recruit local youths in various capacities. He also requested the DLRSO to mark the disposal area.

Deputy Commissioner Hengo Basar informed that the concessionaire will start its work in the forest land with immediate effect.

Terming the day as historic, the MLA exhorted all the stakeholders to extend cooperation to the concessionaire and the district administration to facilitate completion of the project within a stipulated time period.

Later, bhumi pujan was performed for peaceful and successful construction of the TAH. (DIPRO)