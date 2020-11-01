BAI to organize physiotherapy mgmt seminar

ITANAGAR, Oct 31: The Badminton Association of India (BAI), in collaboration with Arunachal’s sports directorate, is set to organize a seminar on ‘Basic sports physiotherapy management, on field and off field’ at the Sports Authority of Arunachal’s (SAA) conference hall here on 2 November from 10:30 onwards.

Renowned sports physiotherapist Dr Manish Deepak Pradeshi will be the resource person of the event.

Dr Pradeshi has been associated with different sports disciplines across the country, and has the experience of having become the head of sports physiotherapy of Indian teams in many national and international events.

Coaches from the sports directorate and the SAA, besides coaches from various associations are expected to take part in the seminar.

Dr Manish is also conducting a two-day free treatment and consultation on sports injuries and diet at the MLA Cottage indoor badminton stadium here from Saturday, under the aegis of the BAI.

Several veteran and sub-veteran players, including Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLA Laisam Simai, the ASBA’s secretary-general Bamang Tago and national player Pinky Karki have benefitted from the programme.