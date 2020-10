ZIRO, Oct 31: Members of NGO All Millo Youth Welfare Wing participated in a cleanliness drive at the government secondary school in Tajang here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday. The drive, led by the group’s chairman Millo Tado and secretary Millo Delyang, was aimed at cleaning the school’s campus post Covid-19 lockdown in anticipation of the APPSCCE prelims scheduled to take place at the school on 1 November.