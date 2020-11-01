Orgs submit week’s ultimatum for TAH compensation

RAGA, Oct 31: The All Kamle District Students’ Union, the All Raga Area Students’ Union and the Kamle district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association have jointly served seven days’ ultimatum to the Kamle deputy commissioner for payment of compensation to the landowners affected by the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) project, before the start of work on the Pamluk-Bopi stretch of the highway in Kamle district.

In the ultimatum, which was submitted on Saturday, the organizations said that the beneficiaries would not be deprived again of payment of compensation sanctioned by the state government on 16 October this year.

Informing that the land management secretary sanctioned Rs 2,062.54 lakhs on 16 October for payment of land compensation for construction of a two-lane highway in the Raga sector, the organizations sought to know why the compensation amount was not being disbursed prior to start of the Pamluk-Bopi TAH project.

Claiming that there are more than 1,500 road project beneficiaries from Pamluk to Bopi “who are still crying for payment of their compensation amount,” the organizations said that, during the payment of the first compensation to the property owners, “which later turned them

into victims of the compensation payment,” the competent authority “failed to show details of the properties acquired against the plot of land for TAH construction.”

The organizations also questioned why the district administration did not invite the actual beneficiaries to the public meeting held on 26 October at Raga.

Demanding transparency and accountability in road project implementation, the organizations threatened to launch a democratic movement if their demand is not considered within seven days.