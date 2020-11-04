Four die of Covid-19, death toll reaches 42

ITANAGAR, Nov 3: Four people have died of Covid-19 in Arunachal, taking the total number of deaths to 42.

Three died on Tuesday at Itanagar’s dedicated Covid hospital while one died on 30 October at the Dahung military hospital in West Kameng.

According to the health department, a 52-year-old male, hailing from Sagalee in Papum Pare, a 40-year-old female from Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo, and a 70-year-old male from Humba Pinda in East Kameng died at the dedicated Covid hospital in Itanagar on Tuesday.

A 58-year-old male – a retired army man hailing from New Bomdila – died on 30 October at the Dahung military hospital.

The bodies were handed over to the families for the last rites.

Meanwhile, 85 people tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday, of the total 2,419 samples collected. West Kameng reported the highest number of cases with 18, of whom 15 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

The Itanagar capital region reported 15 cases, of which five were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS.

Of the 18 districts that reported positive cases, Tawang recorded seven cases, followed by six cases each in Shi-Yomi and Lohit. (See report.)

Altogether 129 people are reported to have recovered from the virus with 46 in the ICR, 20 in West Kameng, and 18 in Lohit.