Editor,

With reference to the subject mentioned above, I am directed to inform you that there is an error in the figure mentioned in th news under headlines ‘DGP requests APPSC to speed up recruitment of SIs’ published on 07-10-2020.

In the third para the “175 posts of SIs are lying vacant” should be corrected as 136 posts of SIs are lying vacant.

Therefore, it may please be corrected as it is creating confusion among the general public regarding the number of vacant posts of SIs.

Asstt. Inspector General of Police (E)

Police Headquarters, Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh