Aspirants detect errors in APPSCCE Paper II; APPSC assures to address issue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 3: Aspirants of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination (APPSCCE) have detected errors in questions in Paper II (CSAT) – the qualifying paper.

As per the claims of some candidates, “questions 79 and 80 in the booklet Series A of Paper II are to be answered based on values given on pie charts. The values are incorrect and do not give us the answers as provided.”

In this regard, a few candidates approached the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Tuesday, which in turn submitted a request to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to address the matter.

AAPSU education secretary Prem Tallong Camdir informed that the commission assured that it would set up an expert committee to look into the matter and come up with a decision within two to three days.

“If there are any discrepancies, we have been assured that all candidates would receive grace marks for the wrong questions,” Camdir said.

APPSC Secretary AR Talwade informed that some 15-20 candidates had come forward with complaints against four questions in Paper II which have been claimed to be erroneous.

“We have referred those questions to subject experts. Whatever the commission decides will be in the interest of the candidates and they need not worry or be anxious. We will adequately compensate the candidates after receiving the expert opinions,” Talwade said, adding: “There are no errors in Paper I.”

He also assured that the commission would not let this delay the result notification.

“The commission will sit again tomorrow and take a decision,” he informed.

Additionally, the secretary updated that, of the total 26,465 applicants, 17,799 candidates appeared in the morning session and 17,410 appeared in the afternoon session.