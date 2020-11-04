Put caution first

The death toll from Covid-19 has reached 42 in the state. The Itanagar capital region (ICR) with 20 deaths has recorded the highest deaths. The number of cases too is rising in the state. With winter approaching, health experts have warned that the situation will get more serious. Unfortunately, the people of the state are still taking things very lightly. Most of them are of the opinion that Covid-19 is not a killer disease and can be easily cured. This kind of ignorance is the main cause for the massive spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Even as the death toll rises, the people of the state are busy organizing protests and even attending parties and picnics. The coming New Year and Christmas season is very crucial. The people of the state should understand that human life is more precious than celebrating New Year and Christmas. For this year, they should concentrate on protecting themselves and their families. Till now, Covid-19 has spread mostly in the urban areas where medical facilities are slightly better. However, once it reaches the rural areas of the state, where health infrastructure is nonexistent, the situation is going to get worse. Also, social distancing measures are very necessary to be implemented in the rural areas. Therefore those living in urban areas should be extra careful while going back to their villages for Christmas and New Year celebrations.